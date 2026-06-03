Raise your tankard at Museum After Dark: RevolutionALE in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, where history and hops converge. Explore how America’s founding era and the brewing tradition intersected: the Founding Fathers’ experiments with ales, colonial tavern history, and the story of how beer shaped culture. Enjoy music, curated activities, and raise a glass to life, liberty, and the pursuit of hoppiness!

Visit history.idaho.gov/events for more information!