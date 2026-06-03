Museum After Dark: RevolutionALE
Museum After Dark: RevolutionALE
Raise your tankard at Museum After Dark: RevolutionALE in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, where history and hops converge. Explore how America’s founding era and the brewing tradition intersected: the Founding Fathers’ experiments with ales, colonial tavern history, and the story of how beer shaped culture. Enjoy music, curated activities, and raise a glass to life, liberty, and the pursuit of hoppiness!
Visit history.idaho.gov/events for more information!
Idaho State Museum
32
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho State Museum
(208) 878-0519
alison.espindola@ishs.idaho.gov
Artist Group Info
events@ishs.idaho.gov
Idaho State Museum
610 Julia Davis DrBoise , Idaho 83702