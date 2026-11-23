Game on! Take a trip down memory lane for an adults-only night of friendly competition and nostalgic favorites.

From classic board games and video games to learning the art of mahjong, there’s something for every kind of player. Challenge your friends, try your hands at a game you’ve never played before, and see if you can claim bragging rights. This event is 21+. Each ticket includes one drink ticket.

Tickets:

Grab your Early Bird Discount before May 14!

ISHS Members: $27 (Regular price: $27)

Non-members: $30 (Regular price: $32)

Walkup prices are subject to change. No refunds within two weeks of program (May 7, 2027).