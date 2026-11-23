Step into the secret world of 1920s Idaho, where bootleggers, underground drinking establishments, and changing social norms shaped an era.

This adults-only evening invites you to experience the Roaring Twenties through the lens of Idaho history. Enjoy live jazz music, sip on classic cocktails, explore the galleries, and discover the stories behind Prohibition and the temperance movement in Idaho through immersive experiences. This event is 21+. Each ticket includes one drink ticket.

Tickets:

Grab your Early Bird Discount before January 15!

ISHS Members: $27 (Regular price: $27)

Non-members: $30 (Regular price: $32)

Walkup prices are subject to change. No refunds within two weeks of program (January 8, 2027).

Special Offer available until January 22!

Purchase all 3 Museum After Dark programs for $75! Choose 3PACK at registration.

January 22: Speakeasy Soirée

May 21: Rewind & Replay

October 15: Life & the Afterlife