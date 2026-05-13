Music in the Park 2026

The 2026 Music in the Park Event will feature local concert and swing bands including:. the Capital City Mulligan Band, the Mulligan Swing Band, and two ensembles from the 25th Idaho Army National Guard Band. This event being performed at the new and improved Gene Harris Band Shell in the beautiful Julia Davis Park will be a great opportunity to celebrate American 250 by hearing great American music in a great setting. Long time popular DJ, Ken Bass, will host this event. Come enjoy the afternoon in beautiful downtown Boise! Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy dinner from a local food truck!