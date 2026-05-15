Nicolas Jay Wine Dinner

On May 28th, The Avery Brasserie welcomes Nicolas-Jay for an intimate four-course Chef’s Table experience, inspired by the quiet elegance of the Willamette Valley and the enduring influence of Burgundy.

Founded by Jean-Nicolas Méo and Jay Boberg, Nicolas-Jay brings together old-world precision and Oregon terroir, crafting Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that are expressive, balanced, and deeply reflective of place.

The menu for the evening is guided by our very own Cal Elliot, a James Beard semifinalist whose cuisine is defined by seasonality, balance, and a thoughtful sense of place. Each course is paired to highlight the wines’ refined structure, layered aromatics, and purity of fruit, creating a natural dialogue between plate and glass. It’s an evening designed to unfold at its own pace, inviting you to settle in and stay awhile.