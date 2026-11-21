Get dressed up, gather your favorite people, and prepare for a Christmas experience filled with music, laughter, wonder, and a few spectacular surprises!

This Christmas, Awaken Boise is pulling out ALL the stops for a night your whole family will remember!

And the best part? The show begins the moment you walk through the doors.

🎭 LIVE PERFORMERS bringing the Christmas magic to life before you even take your seat!

🎶 A 15-PIECE CHOIR & LIVE MUSIC filling the evening with the sounds of Christmas!

🎅 A VISIT FROM SANTA! Yes, the big guy himself will be there to meet the kids!

🍬 FESTIVE TREATS & SURPRISES because what's Christmas without a little extra magic?

✨ A THEATRICAL CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE filled with storytelling, laughter, music, and moments of wonder!

And that's just the beginning.

Once the main performance begins, you'll meet our storyteller, who happens to be absolutely hilarious. Through humor, unforgettable storytelling, and beloved Christmas carols, he'll take you on a journey through the extraordinary events leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ.

You'll laugh, you'll sing, and you'll experience the greatest Christmas story ever told in a way that brings the whole family together.

And yes, we want you to dress up! Think Christmas dresses, suits, sparkles, bow ties, and your holiday best. We're making an entire evening out of this, and you're invited!

Whether you're looking for a special family tradition, a festive date night, or the perfect way to celebrate the season with friends, Night of Christmas is an experience you won't want to miss.

🎟️ Two Performances. One Spectacular Night.

📅 Thursday, December 17

🕕 6:00 PM & 8:00 PM

📍 Awaken Church | Boise, Idaho

🎟️ General Admission: $12.50 | VIP: $20

Make this the Christmas event your family talks about all season long!

Tickets are available at https://awakenchurch.com/noc-boise/

We can't wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with you! 🎄