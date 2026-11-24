Noon New Years

Thursday, December 31st, 11:00am

Ring in the New Year early with a fun-filled celebration designed just for kids! Join us for a festive party where we’ll make awesome crafts, snack on yummy treats, count down to the "noon" year, and even raise a kid-friendly toast to say goodbye to 2026. It’s the perfect way for little ones to get in on the New Year’s fun, all before bedtime!