Noon New Years
Noon New Years
Noon New Years
Thursday, December 31st, 11:00am
Ring in the New Year early with a fun-filled celebration designed just for kids! Join us for a festive party where we’ll make awesome crafts, snack on yummy treats, count down to the "noon" year, and even raise a kid-friendly toast to say goodbye to 2026. It’s the perfect way for little ones to get in on the New Year’s fun, all before bedtime!
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com