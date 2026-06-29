Announcing a brand new Old Idaho Penitentiary experience, Passport to the Pen! Grab your team – family, friends, and your entire crew – and explore historic buildings, complete hands-on challenges, and collect stamps as you uncover the stories of the Old Idaho Penitentiary!

Step inside the historic Old Idaho Penitentiary and explore A City Behind Walls! In this fun, self-guided adventure, you’ll get a special passport and travel around the historic site, visiting seven different locations. At each stop, you will learn something new about life inside the Pen and complete a simple, hands-on activity. When you finish, you’ll earn a stamp in your passport!

Follow the clues, explore the buildings, and discover the stories hidden behind the walls. When your passport is full, you will have completed your journey through history!

Perfect for families and curious explorers—are you ready to unlock the past?

Passport to the Pen: Saturday, July 18, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm (last admission 4:00 pm). Admission is just $12 per person, or 4 for $40 when you pre-purchase online! Enter code FAM4 when purchasing. This event is FREE for Idaho State Historical Society Members! Interested in becoming a member? Visit history.idaho.gov/membership for more info or to sign up.

Enter your passport to win prizes, including Old Penitentiary Prize Packs from the Souvenir Confinement store. All submissions will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a private behind the scenes tour of the Old Idaho Penitentiary for up to ten guests!