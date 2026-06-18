Prehistoric Puppet Palooza
Prehistoric Puppet Palooza
Glib Glab Puppet Lab and colossal collective is back at the library for another Puppet Palooza in the courtyard!
This will be ROARING good time, especially because Glib Glab will be debuting some dinosaur puppets! This event will be a high-sensory experience with live improvised music, puppet craft, and lots to explore!
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com