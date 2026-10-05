Puppet show: I Want to Be in a Scary Story, by Sean Taylor
Puppet show: I Want to Be in a Scary Story, by Sean Taylor
Puppet Show
Friday, October 23rd 11:00am
Get ready for a family-friendly spectacle that'll have you laughing and cheering. After the show, stick around for a craft that's bound to spark your child’s creativity.
Oct: I Want to Be in a Scary Story, by Sean Taylor
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com