Puppet show: The Gingerbread Man
Puppet show: The Gingerbread Man
Puppet Show:
The Gingerbread Man
Friday, December 20th, 11:00am
Get ready for a family-friendly spectacle that'll have you laughing and cheering. At the Garden City Public Library we bring you a puppet show every month! After the show, stick around for a crafty adventure that's bound to spark your child’s creativity. This month we will be sharing our live performance of the classic folk-tale, The Gingerbread Man.
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com