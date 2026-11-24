Puppet Show:

The Gingerbread Man

Friday, December 20th, 11:00am

Get ready for a family-friendly spectacle that'll have you laughing and cheering. At the Garden City Public Library we bring you a puppet show every month! After the show, stick around for a crafty adventure that's bound to spark your child’s creativity. This month we will be sharing our live performance of the classic folk-tale, The Gingerbread Man.