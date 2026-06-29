Puzzle Competition
Puzzle Competition
Puzzle Competition
Wednesday, July 8th, 5:30pm
Grab your sharpest puzzle pals and join us for a fast-paced puzzle battle! Teams of 3–4 will race against the clock to complete the same 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in just 90 minutes. Think fast, fit faster, only one team will come out on top!
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com