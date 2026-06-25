Raising Our Voice , Poetry Night
Raising Our Voice , Poetry Night
Poetry Open Mic Night with Raising Our Voices
Wednesday, July 15th, 6:00pm
Join us for an open mic night with Raising Our Voices, a local poetry group that hosts monthly gatherings around the Treasure Valley. They will facilitate creative writing exercises and give space for community members to share their artistic musings in whatever art form speaks to them. Whether it be poetry, music, or drawing, we invite you to be a part of this night of creativity!
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com