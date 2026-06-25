Raising Our Voice , Poetry Night

Poetry Open Mic Night with Raising Our Voices

Wednesday, July 15th, 6:00pm

Join us for an open mic night with Raising Our Voices, a local poetry group that hosts monthly gatherings around the Treasure Valley. They will facilitate creative writing exercises and give space for community members to share their artistic musings in whatever art form speaks to them. Whether it be poetry, music, or drawing, we invite you to be a part of this night of creativity!