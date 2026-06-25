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Raising Our Voice , Poetry Night

Raising Our Voice , Poetry Night

Poetry Open Mic Night with Raising Our Voices
Wednesday, July 15th, 6:00pm
Join us for an open mic night with Raising Our Voices, a local poetry group that hosts monthly gatherings around the Treasure Valley. They will facilitate creative writing exercises and give space for community members to share their artistic musings in whatever art form speaks to them. Whether it be poetry, music, or drawing, we invite you to be a part of this night of creativity!

Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com