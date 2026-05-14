Rare Form Comedy Show - May 14, 2026
Rare Form Comedy Show - May 14, 2026
Everyone has a story that only works because it happened to them. Rare Form is a night of those stories-the oddly specific, the wildly unexpected, the "you had to be there" kind. What unfolds from there is fast, funny, and completely one of a kind. No scripts, no repeats, just a room full of moments you won't see anywhere else.
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3626666-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3626666-3?pid=11495
Price: General Admission: USD 10.00
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Date and Time: Thursday May 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Recycled Minds Comedy,
$ 10:00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Recycled Minds Comedy,ID
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy,
121 East 34th StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714