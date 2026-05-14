Rare Form Comedy Show - May 14, 2026

Everyone has a story that only works because it happened to them. Rare Form is a night of those stories-the oddly specific, the wildly unexpected, the "you had to be there" kind. What unfolds from there is fast, funny, and completely one of a kind. No scripts, no repeats, just a room full of moments you won't see anywhere else.

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Price: General Admission: USD 10.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Thursday May 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States