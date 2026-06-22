Reception at Gallery 55, July 4, 2026

We celebrate our country's 250th birthday with an exhibit of Tony Moody's photographs of wild horses, quintessential icons of the American West. Tony Moody, who specializes in Idaho wild horses and history, faithfully captures his subjects with digital photography, then uses digital magic to further interpret the images. Influenced by his earlier experience with watercolor, the results are stunning.

Please join us for a reception to celebrate the work of Tony Moody. The reception is July 4th, 4-6:30 p.m.

View Tony Moody's work and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of July. The gallery is open 11-5 daily.

What: Reception

When: Saturday, July 4th, 4-6:30 pm

Where: Gallery 55, 311 E. Lake St., downtown McCall

Admission: Free