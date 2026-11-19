Ribbon Cutting-Highland High School Phase I Completion
Ribbon Cutting-Highland High School Phase I Completion
Honoring our past. Building our future. On behalf of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees and District Administration, we invite you to join us as a special guest to celebrate the milestone completion of Phase I of the Highland High School Rebuild Project. Community Open House 5:00-7:00 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 5:15pm.
Highland High School
05:15 PM - 05:45 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Highland High School
1800 Bench RoadPocatello, Idaho 83201