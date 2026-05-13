Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok
Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok
It's prom night in early 2000s Newark. Boy bands aren't dead. Neither is hope.
Two undocumented teenagers navigate love, friendship, and an impossible plan in post-9/11 America. When G becomes naturalized, she and B hatch a scheme so he can legally stay in the country and both pursue the future they imagine.
Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), Sanctuary City is a powerful exploration of what it means to find home in an uncertain world.
Performances:
May 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 at 7:30 PM
May 17 at 2 PM
Doors open 1 hour before performance
Location:
The Lounge
2417 Bank Dr, Boise, ID 83705
Tickets: littlebranchtheater.org
Director: Amela Karadža
Starring: Neekey Habibi, Evencio Bahena, Jovani Andrés Zambrano, and Natalia Vasquez (Understudy)
Recommended for ages 14+ | Content advisory: mature themes, strong language, depictions of physical abuse