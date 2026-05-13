Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok

It's prom night in early 2000s Newark. Boy bands aren't dead. Neither is hope.

Two undocumented teenagers navigate love, friendship, and an impossible plan in post-9/11 America. When G becomes naturalized, she and B hatch a scheme so he can legally stay in the country and both pursue the future they imagine.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), Sanctuary City is a powerful exploration of what it means to find home in an uncertain world.

Performances:

May 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 at 7:30 PM

May 17 at 2 PM

Doors open 1 hour before performance

Location:

The Lounge

2417 Bank Dr, Boise, ID 83705

Tickets: littlebranchtheater.org

Director: Amela Karadža

Starring: Neekey Habibi, Evencio Bahena, Jovani Andrés Zambrano, and Natalia Vasquez (Understudy)

Recommended for ages 14+ | Content advisory: mature themes, strong language, depictions of physical abuse