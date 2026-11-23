Santa Visit & City Tree Lighting

Wednesday, December 2nd, 4:30pm-6:15pm No walk-ins past 6:00pm

Come meet Santa, get a picture, tell him what you want for Christmas, have a cookie and do a mini scavenger hunt! Digital photos will be provided by the 8th. Then join us outside at 6:15pm for hot chocolate, Riverglen Junior High Choir performance, and our city tree lighting with the mayor!