Santa Visit and Tree Lighting
Santa Visit and Tree Lighting
Santa Visit & City Tree Lighting
Wednesday, December 2nd, 4:30pm-6:15pm No walk-ins past 6:00pm
Come meet Santa, get a picture, tell him what you want for Christmas, have a cookie and do a mini scavenger hunt! Digital photos will be provided by the 8th. Then join us outside at 6:15pm for hot chocolate, Riverglen Junior High Choir performance, and our city tree lighting with the mayor!
Garden City Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Garden City Public Library
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com