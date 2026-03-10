Semiquincentennial Celebration at The Bishops' House

Join us for lawn games, a tour of the Bishops' House, and some great entertainment! We will have several Spuddies on loan for display representing historical figures from the colonial era. Local historian Janet Worthington and a team of reenactors will be performing as 5 different women from history. The We Wear History organization will be in attendance in colonial costumes. Kona Ice shaved ice will be available for purchase.

12-5pm at the Bishops' House on July 25, 2026.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3695963-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Saturday July 25, 2026 at 12:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Bishops' House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, Idaho, 83712, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Galleries / Art