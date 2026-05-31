Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” by The Boise Bard Players

Join The Boise Bard Players (BBP) for their upcoming performance of Shakespeare's romantic comedy, “The Tempest,” at locations across Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Cascade and McCall.

You can catch this show from June 18-July 12. Check out our other touring dates and locations at www.boisebardplayers.org/tempest.

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The Tempest

By William Shakespeare

Performed by The Boise Bard Players

DATE & LOCATION

Thursday, June 18 @ 7:00 pm

Doors at 6:30 pm

OR

Thursday, June 25 @ 7:00 pm

Doors at 6:30 pm

The Bishops’ House

2420 Old Penitentiary Rd.

Boise, ID 83712

TICKET PRICING

$20 General Admission

$35 Reserved Seating

$35 Picnic Plot (BYO blanket or low-back chair)

GET TICKETS: www.boisebardplayers.org/tempest

OTHER DETAILS

All Ages

Outdoors

Outside food and drink welcome

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PLOT SUMMARY

Left stranded on an island after a betrayal, the sorcerer Prospero unleashes a storm to shipwreck his enemies and demand vengeance. But as a web of dark magic, monstrous allies, and ancient spirits tightens around the royal survivors, the stakes skyrocket when his own daughter falls for the enemy's prince. Prospero must choose between total annihilation or forgiveness.

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ABOUT THE BOISE BARD PLAYERS

The Boise Bard Players is committed to making Shakespeare and other classics affordable and accessible to the Treasure Valley and beyond. By performing in non-traditional venues, BBP emphasizes the text and story, making the works of Shakespeare and other classic playwrights understandable and relatable to all.

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Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/boisebardplayers

Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/boisebardplayers

Get access to free tickets and educational resources to prepare you for the show on Patreon: www.patreon.com/theboisebardplayers