Shark Attack Party

Shark Party

Tuesday, July 21st, 2:30pm, All Ages

Duh duh, duh duh, duh duh duh duh! We will be making a splash with our Shark Attack all ages party. Join us for shark themed games, crafts, and Shark Trivia.

A Week of Fin-Tastic Events

July 20th-24th,during Library hours

Come into the library all week for self guided shark-themed activities.