Shark Attack Party
Shark Attack Party
Shark Party
Tuesday, July 21st, 2:30pm, All Ages
Duh duh, duh duh, duh duh duh duh! We will be making a splash with our Shark Attack all ages party. Join us for shark themed games, crafts, and Shark Trivia.
A Week of Fin-Tastic Events
July 20th-24th,during Library hours
Come into the library all week for self guided shark-themed activities.
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com