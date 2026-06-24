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Shazam! The Magic Show

Shazam! The Magic Show

Shazam! The Magic Show is a brand-new Broadway style magic show, featuring unbelievable illusions, fast-paced choreography, powerful singing and non-stop entertainment! Witness the incredible story of Matthew Laslo, who dreams of becoming a star in the magic world as he learns from his mentor, master magician, the Great Kramien. Watch as Matthew and his incredible team of friends take you and your family on an unforgettable journey full of thrills, excitement, and surprises that will leave you awestruck.

Anything is possible - if you just believe!

Visit shazamshow.com for more!

Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$43-$69
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shazam Productions
503-974-6041
media@shazamproductions.org
www.shazamshow.com
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725
https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/ourself-behind-ourself-concealed