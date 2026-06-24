Shazam! The Magic Show is a brand-new Broadway style magic show, featuring unbelievable illusions, fast-paced choreography, powerful singing and non-stop entertainment! Witness the incredible story of Matthew Laslo, who dreams of becoming a star in the magic world as he learns from his mentor, master magician, the Great Kramien. Watch as Matthew and his incredible team of friends take you and your family on an unforgettable journey full of thrills, excitement, and surprises that will leave you awestruck.

Anything is possible - if you just believe!

Visit shazamshow.com for more!