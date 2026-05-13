Summer Reading Kick-Off Party!
Summer Reading Kick-Off Party!
Summer Reading Kickoff Party!
Thursday, May 28th, 4:30-6:30pm, All Ages
We are digging up an epic journey of reading adventures this year! Join us for our Summer Reading Kickoff Party and sign up for our Reading Challenge to keep the reading fun going all summer long! It will be a celebration, complete with a bounce house, crafts, carnival games, scavenger hunts, prizes, and so much more!
Let's make this summer one for the history books!
Garden City Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com