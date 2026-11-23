Join BSPR and SVFF for the kickoff celebration of the festival, with a reception and beverages at 3:00 p.m., followed by a screening at 4:00 p.m. featuring The New Yorker Shorts. Hosted by George Prentice, An Evening with The New Yorker will present a curated selection of short films from 2026. The New Yorker’s documentary series has earned 17 Oscar nominations and showcases some of the most compelling work in contemporary documentary and live-action short film

After the screening, George Prentice will host a conversation with Paul Moakley, Executive Producer of Video at The New Yorker, who oversees the magazine's acclaimed short-film program.