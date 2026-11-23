SVFF Kickoff with George Prentice, presented by Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival
SVFF Kickoff with George Prentice, presented by Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival
Join BSPR and SVFF for the kickoff celebration of the festival, with a reception and beverages at 3:00 p.m., followed by a screening at 4:00 p.m. featuring The New Yorker Shorts. Hosted by George Prentice, An Evening with The New Yorker will present a curated selection of short films from 2026. The New Yorker’s documentary series has earned 17 Oscar nominations and showcases some of the most compelling work in contemporary documentary and live-action short film
After the screening, George Prentice will host a conversation with Paul Moakley, Executive Producer of Video at The New Yorker, who oversees the magazine's acclaimed short-film program.
Argyros Performing Arts Theater
$25
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Boise State Public Radio
208-426-3668
boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu
Artist Group Info
bethanytaylor1@boisestate.edu
Argyros Performing Arts Theater
120 Main St SKetchum, Idaho 83340
208.726.7872
info@theargyros.org