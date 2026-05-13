The Eagle Rodeo Retro / Family Night

As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday, Eagle Rodeo is celebrating 25 years of bringing you dust kicking, boot stomping, cowboy action!

From our picturesque grounds in the foothills of north Ada County, we will be bringing you four nights of excitement, sportsmanship and suspense where cowboys from all over will be showing off their skills.

Come early, visit our vendors, grab a bite to eat and cheer on the future generation of rodeo. Our Jr. rodeo begins each night at 6PM.