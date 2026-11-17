The Last 5 Years
The Last 5 Years
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show’s unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise
$35-60
Every 3 weeks through Dec 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
Boise Contemporary Theater
208-331-9224-1
boxoffice@bctheater.org
Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise
854 West Fulton StreetBoise, Idaho 83702