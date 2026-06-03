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The Roast Of America!

The Roast Of America!

This independence day we are celebrating our right to free speech....by absolutely slamming the country!

Join us on a special Not To Bitch; The Roast of America. A night of patriotic chaos as some of Boise's funniest comics take aim at everything from the founding fathers to Florida. No topic is off limits: politics, pop culture, bad decisions, and whatever else makes America, well, America.

With comedians:

Taya Thornton

Ben Hess

LJ Sullivan

Tilly The Comic

Eric Cole

It'll be comedy, it'll be cathartic, and it'll be cheaper than therapy!

Come celebrate freedom by talking sh!t about it.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3666355-0?pid=11495
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Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Taya Thornton, Ben Hess, LJ Sullivan, Tilly The Comic, Eric Cole

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: 4th July 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Liquid Lounge
USD 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702