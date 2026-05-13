Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck
Big trucks. Bigger smiles. 🚜
Our FREE annual TOUCH-A-TRUCK event is back and it's rolling into our parking lot on June 20th from 10am–12pm!
Let your little ones climb, honk, and explore all kinds of incredible vehicles from around the valley. It's a hands-on adventure they'll be talking about all summer!
‼️ Heads up: For children and visitors with noise sensitivity, ear protection is strongly recommended. ‼️
The Children's Museum of Idaho
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Children's Museum of Idaho
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
Artist Group Info
Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org