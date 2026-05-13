Big trucks. Bigger smiles. 🚜

Our FREE annual TOUCH-A-TRUCK event is back and it's rolling into our parking lot on June 20th from 10am–12pm!

Let your little ones climb, honk, and explore all kinds of incredible vehicles from around the valley. It's a hands-on adventure they'll be talking about all summer!

‼️ Heads up: For children and visitors with noise sensitivity, ear protection is strongly recommended. ‼️

