Treasure Valley Impact Day
Treasure Valley Impact Day
The Idaho Black Community Alliance is proud to celebrate Treasure Valley Impact Day. Treasure Valley Impact Day is more than a celebration—it’s a movement. This special day brings together families, neighbors, community leaders, and mission‑driven organizations to strengthen relationships, spotlight local impact, and inspire meaningful engagement.
Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Black Community Alliance
2089216407
events@idahobca.com
Artist Group Info
bethanytaylor1@boisestate.edu
Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
1100 W Bannock StBoise, Idaho 83702