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Treasure Valley Impact Day

Treasure Valley Impact Day

The Idaho Black Community Alliance is proud to celebrate Treasure Valley Impact Day. Treasure Valley Impact Day is more than a celebration—it’s a movement. This special day brings together families, neighbors, community leaders, and mission‑driven organizations to strengthen relationships, spotlight local impact, and inspire meaningful engagement.

Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Idaho Black Community Alliance
2089216407
events@idahobca.com
Idaho Black Community Alliance

Artist Group Info

bethanytaylor1@boisestate.edu
Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
1100 W Bannock St
Boise, Idaho 83702