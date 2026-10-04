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Vallivue HS Holiday Craft Fair - 4th Annual

Vallivue HS Holiday Craft Fair - 4th Annual

🎄Shop Local. Shop Handmade. Support Our Students!🎄

Kick off your holiday shopping at Vallivue High School’s 4th Annual Holiday Craft Fair!
Join us for a festive day of shopping featuring 50+ local artisans, crafters, makers, small businesses, and talented student vendors! Find unique, handmade and locally created gifts for everyone on your list—and maybe a little something for yourself, too. ❤️

🎁 One-of-a-kind & handmade gifts
🎨 Local artisans & crafters
🎓 Student & youth vendors
🍴 Food & treats
🎄 Holiday shopping with a local, community feel
🚗 Free entry. Family Friendly. Free parking. No tickets needed.

Come shop small, discover something you won't find in a big-box store, and support the talented people right here in our community—all while helping support VHS Vocational Programs.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and come make a day of it. We can't wait to kick off the holiday season with you! 🎄❤️

Vallivue High School
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Vallivue High School
2083194370
vhscraftfair@gmail.com
Vallivue High School
1407 East Homedale Road, Caldwell, ID 83607, USA
CALDWELL, Idaho 80607-0000
2083194370
vhscraftfair@gmail.com
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