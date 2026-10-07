Water & Light
Water & Light
In a small statement about the artist, his son Bryan Hoopes said of his father: The man was always painting, either at work or at home… As a long time instructor at Boise State University, he influenced generations of Idaho artists and students through his watercolor paintings and children’s book illustrations, contributing to regional art culture and making art accessible across different audiences.
Artists reception Tuesday, October 20, 4:30-6:30
Boise State Student Union Building
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Boise State University
208-426-4530
benjaminlarsen@boisestate.edu
Artist Group Info
kathrynwatson867@boisestate.edu
Boise State Student Union Building
1700 W University DrBoise, Idaho 83725
2084265800