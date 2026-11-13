Winter Break Drop-In Programs
Winter Break Drop-In Programs
School is out, and the fun is on at The WaterShed!
Join us December 21-23 from 1-3 p.m. for free, all-ages activities during winter break. Drop in to explore seasonal crafts, hands-on activities and live scientific demonstrations.
No registration required - just stop by, get curious and have fun!
The WaterShed
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
The WaterShed
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org
The WaterShed
6411 N. Ancell Ave.Boise, Idaho 83714
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org