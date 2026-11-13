Winter Warriors Kickoff Party | Free Community Event
Winter Warriors Kickoff Party | Free Community Event
Join Fleet Feet Treasure Valley on Saturday, November 28, at 8:30 AM at Fleet Feet Boise to kick off the 2026/2027 Winter Warriors season! This free winter running and walking group brings the community together for weekly meetups, friendly competition, and motivation to keep moving all winter long. All paces and experience levels are welcome!
Learn More: https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/meridian/training/winter-warriors
Free Registration: https://www.fitvil.com/group/7602-winterwarriors2026-2027/
Fleet Feet Boise
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
love2fish1973@gmail.com
Fleet Feet Boise
607 N. Whitewater Park BlvdBoise, Idaho 83615
2089895179
jennifer@fleetfeettreasurevalley.com