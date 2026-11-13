Join Fleet Feet Treasure Valley on Saturday, November 28, at 8:30 AM at Fleet Feet Boise to kick off the 2026/2027 Winter Warriors season! This free winter running and walking group brings the community together for weekly meetups, friendly competition, and motivation to keep moving all winter long. All paces and experience levels are welcome!

Learn More: https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/meridian/training/winter-warriors

Free Registration: https://www.fitvil.com/group/7602-winterwarriors2026-2027/