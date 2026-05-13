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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Zoo’s Line is it Anyway?

Zoo’s Line is it Anyway?

Start your evening off by grabbing a drink and exploring the zoo after hours. Starting at 7PM, top improv comedians will take the stage and have you laughing with an animal-themed improv comedy show that is completely made up on the spot based upon audience suggestions. Expect PG-13 comedy not recommended for audiences younger than 13.

Food, beer, wine, and other drinks will be available for purchase.

100% of ticket proceeds contribute to improvements at the zoo, which helps support conservation.
There is a limited capacity, so get your tickets early.

Zoo Boise
$20
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets
Zoo Boise
355 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
2086087760
jagosta@cityofboise.org
zooboise.org