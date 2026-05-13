Zoo’s Line is it Anyway?
Zoo’s Line is it Anyway?
Start your evening off by grabbing a drink and exploring the zoo after hours. Starting at 7PM, top improv comedians will take the stage and have you laughing with an animal-themed improv comedy show that is completely made up on the spot based upon audience suggestions. Expect PG-13 comedy not recommended for audiences younger than 13.
Food, beer, wine, and other drinks will be available for purchase.
100% of ticket proceeds contribute to improvements at the zoo, which helps support conservation.
There is a limited capacity, so get your tickets early.
Zoo Boise
$20
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026