Zoo’s Line is it Anyway?

Start your evening off by grabbing a drink and exploring the zoo after hours. Starting at 7PM, top improv comedians will take the stage and have you laughing with an animal-themed improv comedy show that is completely made up on the spot based upon audience suggestions. Expect PG-13 comedy not recommended for audiences younger than 13.

Food, beer, wine, and other drinks will be available for purchase.

100% of ticket proceeds contribute to improvements at the zoo, which helps support conservation.

There is a limited capacity, so get your tickets early.