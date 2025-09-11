Boise State University reports 4th sexual assault since August

On Wednesday, Boise State University reported the fourth sexual assault on campus in less than a month through the school’s timely reporting requirement. This is the highest number of assaults reported to the campus community in the first two months of the school year since at least 2017.

Boise State’s Department of Public Safety said the sexual assault happened in a residence hall early Tuesday morning. Two other assaults in August also took place at residence halls.

The fourth happened on Monday in a grassy area on or near campus as a woman was returning home from a fraternity event with a male acquaintance who allegedly assaulted her.

Danielle Berish is the Assistant Vice President overseeing Title IX compliance, which includes sexual assault reporting.

“To me, the increased reporting numbers don’t mean there are more assaults happening. It just means that we are doing a better job making sure people know what the resources are available to them and we are getting them to them,” Berish said.

Boise State requires all new students to complete online sexual assault training, among other modules. Berish said faculty and staff are also required to take mandatory reporting training to help others who might confide in them.

She said she wants all people to report sexual assaults to the school so staff can connect students with counseling and other support services. No one has to report these crimes to police to receive services.

“That can look like housing or parking relocations depending on the circumstances. It can even be putting a student up in a hotel for a night or two until we can get them moved from their housing,” Berish said.

The majority of sexual assaults on college campuses across the country take place between move-in and Thanksgiving break each year as new students get used to college life.

University of Idaho has also reported four sexual assaults since last month, while Idaho State and Lewis-Clark State College have each reported zero as of Wednesday afternoon.

