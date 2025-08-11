A new generation of Nez Perce Firefighters steps up

As wildfires continue to increase in frequency and severity across the country, firefighters are in high demand. Lauren Paterson from Northwest Public Broadcasting reports on a new generation of Nez Perce firefighters in Idaho.

For the Nez Perce, and many tribes across the country, devastating wildfires have become more common. In 2015, the Lawyer Complex fire destroyed 42 homes in Kamiah, a city on the Nez Perce Reservation. Last year, the Gwen fire burned roughly 30,000 acres in the area. “We had a really big fire and it changed my perspective a lot on it,” Jalisco Miles, a three year firefighting veteran, said.