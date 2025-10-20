Tribal nations left with few options to resist a nickel refinery due to complex history

This is part two of a three-part series exploring the conflict over a nickel refinery in Oklahoma.

Last week, we reported on a nickel refinery in Oklahoma that is built on the historic reservation of the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache tribal nations. But as KOSU’s Sarah Liese reports , Westwin Elements is operating without their consent, which is causing frustration stemming from century-old decisions about tribal sovereignty.

Kaysa Whitley is Kiowa and Absentee Shawnee. She’s also the coalition coordinator of Westwin Resistance, a grassroots organization dedicated to pushing back against Westwin Elements. “We're not defending nature,” Whitley said. “We are nature defending itself.”

This story was produced with support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.

