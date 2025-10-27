© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Inside the complex fight over critical minerals on Indigenous lands

Our Living Lands | By Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Women wearing colorful robes stand facing the sun with visitors seated in the background at the 72nd annual Comanche Nation Homecoming Powwow on July 19, 2025, in southwest Oklahoma.
1 of 2  — 250719ComancheNation72Homecoming01.jpg
Comanche tribal citizens and visitors convene at the 72nd annual Comanche Nation Homecoming Powwow on July 19, 2025, in southwest Oklahoma, about a 30-minute drive southeast of the tribe’s headquarters in Lawton.
Sarah Liese / KOSU
Tall grasses and sunflowers cover the open plains leading up to Wichita Mountains with wispy clouds painting the blue sky.
2 of 2  — 250719WIchitaMountains01.jpg
View of the Wichita Mountains
Sarah Liese / KOSU

This is Part 3 of a three-part series exploring the conflict over a nickel refinery in Oklahoma.

The Westwin Elements nickel refinery in Lawton, Oklahoma is trying to provide a domestic source for critical minerals. But people in the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache community worry the industry puts their lands and, therefore, cultures at risk. That’s part of a global struggle between Indigenous peoples and the critical minerals industry. KOSU’s Sarah Liese highlights what is at stake for those involved in Lawton — the company trying to help secure the US’s critical minerals supply chain and the tribal nations who oppose it.

“Things like culture and language, we do our best to make them accessible to the diaspora,” Forest Tahdooahnippah, the Comanche Nation’s Chairman, said. “But you absolutely need to have people living together to have culture.”

This story was produced with support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.
Environment Native AmericansIndigenousOur Living Lands
