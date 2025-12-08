© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

As climate change threatens subsistence, Savoonga is going from reindeer herding to a red meat industry

Our Living Lands | By Alena Naiden
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
A man wearing a winter coat sits on a four wheeler and looks through binoculars out across a wide plain that gently descends to the ocean outside of Savoonga, Alaska.
Alena Naiden / Alaska Desk
Richmond Toolie looks for reindeer through his binoculars outside of Savoonga on Sept. 22, 2025.

As climate change threatens subsistence in the Arctic, one village in Alaska is trying to transform reindeer herding practices into a sustainable business. Savoonga is one of two villages on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea. The island is home to several thousand free-ranging reindeer, but climate change is making hunting less reliable. To help address that, the community is trying to increase commercial production and sale of reindeer meat.

“It would be nice to have our stores selling our local reindeer,” Perry Itegnaq Pungowiyi, who is a hunter and local worker, said. “It's hard to afford that steak, It's like $50, $60 for a piece of steak. And to me, reindeer tastes a lot better than steak.”
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Alena Naiden
Based at Alaska Desk partner station KNBA in Anchorage, Alena Naiden focuses on rural and Indigenous communities in the Arctic and around the state.
