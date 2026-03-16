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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Forging connections among art, land, and resilience

Our Living Lands | By Hannah Habermann
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Woman, wearing glasses, poses with a painting of bison standing on buildings.
Courtesy of Sarah Ortegon
Artist Sarah Ortegon with her painting “Original Stewards,” which is currently on display as part of the Ucross exhibition “Resilience.”

There’s a new exhibition up at the Ucross Foundation ranch in Wyoming. It’s called “Resilience” – and it features the work of the foundation’s most recent Native American Artist fellows. That includes Sarah Ortegon, a visual artist, actor and dancer, who was born in Denver and now lives on the Wind River Reservation. Ortegon is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and is also Northern Arapaho. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann sat down with Ortegon to talk craft, creativity and politics.

“Resilience is facing hardships,” Ortegon said. “Whatever may come, whenever they show up, and still being able to not just exist, but also to have a good impact on the things around you, the people around you, providing also life to others around you.
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Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio.
See stories by Hannah Habermann

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