GivingTuesday2025

Celebrate #GivingTuesday with Boise State Public Radio’s Give Back Campaign

#GivingTuesday is all about lifting up the people, places, and causes that make our community stronger and more connected.

This year, Boise State Public Radio is keeping the tradition going with our annual Give Back Campaign — a chance to celebrate the spirit of generosity by supporting local nonprofits that make a difference right here in Idaho.

We’ll be awarding two local organizations $1,000 each in on-air messages to help them share their mission and reach more people.

Here’s how it works:



Nominate your favorite charity using the form below. We’ll confirm their eligibility. The morning after Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3), we’ll randomly select two nonprofits to receive this year’s Give Back award.

And if Boise State Public Radio is one of the organizations you value most, you can join in the giving spirit by making your donation here.

Together, we can make Giving Tuesday a day that truly gives back to our community.