Idaho health officials want the legislature to reinstate (and expand) pool inspections

When, in April, we first reported that the Idaho Legislature had voted to end health district inspections of public pools, more than a few people were scratching their heads … including some of the legislators who voted for House Bill 202, a massive bill that included the change.

“I think if you ask most of the legislators, ‘Did you realize that you voted on this?’ My guess is that they would probably say no,” said Russ Duke, director of Central District Heal, which serves Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties. “But there will no longer be a public swimming pool inspection program in Idaho.”

Idaho Association of Local Boards of Health

But now, there’s a proposal among public health boards across Idaho to ask the legislature to do a 180-degree turnaround. And the resolution which will be put before the Idaho Association of Local Boards of Health in mid-October, doesn’t pull any punches.

“Whereas, the businesses that operate pools, hot tubs and waterplay grounds in Idaho are best served by having a consistent standard rather than a patchwork,” reads the resolution.

Not only does the resolution call for the legislature to reverse course and reinstate inspections of public pools, but also hotels, motels and fitness centers. The resolution also calls for inspection of hot tubs. Two summers ago, at a Treasure Valley gym, there was an outbreak of Legionnaires disease, sending a few people to the hospital.

When and if the resolution is passed this fall, health officials are hoping to convince a cadre of lawmakers in the 2026 session of the legislature to sponsor a new measure, reinstating and expanding inspections.

