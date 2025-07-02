What losing funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would mean for Idaho

Public media is under threat after the U.S. House narrowly passed a recissions package that would eliminate $1.1 billion in previously-approved funds for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting. Boise State Public Radio received about 20% of its budget from CPB in FY 2024.

The Senate is expected to take a vote on the proposal in the coming weeks, which must be approved by both chambers by July 18. If not, the package expires and funding is fully restored.

In Idaho, rescinding public media like Boise State Public Radio would threaten our ability to serve our state and communities could lose access to things like emergency alerts, educational resources, local journalism and community storytelling.

You can make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress to share your thoughts about public radio in Idaho.



Sen. James Risch (contact)

Sen. Mike Crapo (contact)

Boise State Public Radio General Manager Tom Michael visited with Morning Edition host about the rescission package and what it would mean for Idaho.

Read the full transcript below.

GEORGE PRENTICE: We're talking about funding. We're talking about what is happening or not happening on Capitol Hill. But let's talk basics up top. What can you tell us about funding that is at risk right now? This is funding that has already been previously approved.

TOM MICHAEL: That's right. Congress last year approved appropriated FY 26 and FY 27 funds to public media. So this rescission package, which is a request from the White House, is to literally claw back funds they've already approved. We're in the middle of this fight right now, George. The rescission package to the president's wishes barely passed the House 2014 to 2012, and now it's in the Senate for consideration.

PRENTICE: Is this a standalone action? Is this attached to anything else, or is this specifically Corporation for Public Broadcasting?

MICHAEL: Well it's curious. It's Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds public radio and public television throughout the country. And it's also PEPFAR, which stands for the Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, the HIV Aids epidemic, global health initiatives across the country, public radio and public television. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is just a slice of that 1 billion.

PRENTICE: And again, I think by now, most people, like you said, heard that the House barely passed this. It has to be considered by the US Senate by a particular date for this to be effective. Yes.

MICHAEL: You're right. By July 18th.

PRENTICE: What happens if they don't act by July 18th?

MICHAEL: If they don't act it, the rescission package fails and we go back to what was previously appropriated. So if looking at the calendar here, there are just weeks away from when they expect to vote. Now, we heard Senate leadership say they might want to take up this vote on the rescission package after the July 4th.

PRENTICE: What's going to make a difference? And I'm certain that that's what people are asking you. What? What can I do?

MICHAEL: So federal funding, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, represents 20% of our budget last year. Just imagine any business out there with one fifth less firepower, right. So if you believe in, uh, Boise State Public Radio, Idaho Public Television, this would be an opportunity to let your senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, know, uh, about the impact of public radio in your life. And there's also a website to help people organize their thoughts and reach out. It's called Protect My Public Media dot org.

PRENTICE: Um, a lot of people will look through public broadcasting through their own personal lens. Maybe it's a personal favorite program, but indeed, there's a lot at stake that is far beyond the programs that we listen to. It is emergency notifications in parts of rural Idaho, right? This is all at stake.

MICHAEL: We have 27 transmitting locations throughout the state. Most of them are in rural towns in Idaho. We have testimonials from folks from, you know, Declo, Rupert, Emmett saying how much they appreciate this. And you're right about emergency alerting. We're the local primary for a lot of southwestern Idaho. So that means if there's a presidential level alert, something from FEMA, issues about severe weather, wildfires. We're actually the originating that signal for other radio stations in the area. And imagine this. I mean, you think of the four corners fire in Cascade. You think of the bench lakes fire in Stanley, these are times when people are evacuating often, and radio is still one of those mainstays that can let them know in their in their vehicle what to do.

PRENTICE: You've spent time with colleagues at other broadcast affiliates around the country. You've also spent time on Capitol Hill. What's the temperature?

MICHAEL: It's a very close Congress, as we all know about any bill, but especially on this issue. And when I went to D.C., I visited with the offices of Crapo and Risch and Simpson, and I said, I'm not here just for Boise State Public Radio. I'm also here for stations like KISU, Idaho State University. 25% of their budget is appropriated by CPB or KIYE. Think of Daniel Spaulding on the Nez Perce Reservation, giving lessons in the language. More than 50% of their funding. So I can't imagine losing 50% of our funding on a station like that important station in North Idaho in Lapwai, near Lewiston. It would be devastating.

PRENTICE: I know for a fact, because I've been in those offices myself, that the senators and House representatives do take a really close watch on what their constituents are saying. Which is to say, the mail. The email, the phone calls, you know, how are things trending, etc.. I mean, when you say, yeah, can you call your senator? Will that matter?

MICHAEL: Those things matter. I have a Texas friend who runs a station in Texas who said to his senator, Congressman, I forget, have you been getting calls? And their eyes lit up and they said, yes, we have been. Any legislative representative, uh, you know, values their thoughts from their constituents. I've seen letters that Senator Crapo has sent back to people. I've heard positive things in the offices of Risch, Crapo and Simpson. I've heard positive things about public television, about emergency alerting. Uh, we had one aide say how much he enjoyed The Connector, our daily podcast, because it helps him from DC keep in touch with Idaho. So I think they would relish hearing from constituents.

PRENTICE: So but can you talk to me about those conversations that you've had with listeners and supporters and people in the community, etc.. I mean, what do those conversations sound like?

MICHAEL: People are concerned. They want to know how to help. Obviously, they can donate to a public radio station to help with any potential funding shortfalls, but this is a time for people's voice to be heard. This is the 1967 Broadcasting Act was created by Congress, and Boise State Public Radio has been around for almost 50 years because of bipartisan support. Again, this rescission budget is clawing back previously approved funding from Congress. So it's unusual.

PRENTICE: Phone calls matter. Emails matter. Remind us of the button on our website.

MICHAEL: Yep. There's a donate button on our website. There's also a banner on the top of our website, just with information and a link to protect my public media dot org.

PRENTICE: One more time.

MICHAEL: Protect my public media dot org.

PRENTICE: Tom Michael. We've got some work to do and we have some time to do it in.

MICHAEL: Thank you George.