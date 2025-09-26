© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Judge rules Buhl Police Chief violated fourth amendment in traffic stop aftermath

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:15 AM MDT
police body camera footage of officers restraining Eli Johnson at the front door of his home in Buhl. A federal judge ruled Johnson's rights were violated when officers forced their way into his home without a warrant following a traffic stop, tased and arrested him.
Court Filing
Police body camera footage of officers restraining Eli Johnson at the front door of his home in Buhl. A judge ruled Johnson's rights were violated when officers forced their way into his home after a traffic stop, tased and arrested him.

A federal judge has ruled against the city of Buhl in a case where the city’s police chief was accused of illegally entering a private home without a warrant and using excessive force.

A traffic stop in late December 2023 escalated into three officers forcing their way into a private home and tasing Elisha “Eli” Johnson twice, as his wife and child watched. Police said Johnson moved his car a short distance into his driveway during the traffic stop and went inside his home, ignoring their commands.

While talking with Johnson at his doorway, Buhl Police Chief Jeremy Engbaum blocked the door from shutting with his foot, and according to court documents, ultimately ordered two other officers on scene to help him force their way inside. Johnson was pulled from his home and tased twice; officers said he resisted arrest.

District Chief Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco ruled this week that these actions violated Johnson and his family’s Fourth Amendment protections. But the question of whether Engbaum used excessive force during the arrest will be answered at a future jury trial.

“The Court has carefully reviewed the [body cam] footage and believes a jury could find in either party’s favor on this issue,” Patricco wrote, calling the body cam footage of the incident “quick, chaotic and confusing.”

Patricco’s ruling allowed Engbaum some qualified immunity protections, dismissing claims made against the police chief in a personal capacity, but noted that immunity was not necessarily permanent.

“The Court will allow both excessive force claims to proceed to trial and will reconsider Defendant Engbaum’s qualified immunity defense after the jury has made factual findings about Johnson’s resistance during the arrest,” he wrote.

Court filings show a settlement conference is planned for the potential determination of damages owed to Johnson and his family, but a jury could determine damages if a settlement is not reached. A trial date for the remaining issues has not been set.

Note: The original audio report for this story, which aired on Boise State Public Radio the morning of Friday, September 26, 2025, included a mispronunciation of Judge Raymond Patricco’s name. It has been updated.
Law & Justice Police
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
