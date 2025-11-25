© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio

Coeur d'Alene town hall battery trial set for December

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:20 PM MST
SalFalko
/
Flickr

A Coeur d’Alene judge declined to dismiss charges against three men accused of battery and false imprisonment after dragging a woman out of a political town hall event earlier this year.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the men asked the judge to drop the misdemeanor charges on Monday because they were following directions from Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris.

Video shows Norris telling Teresea Borrenpohl to leave after she repeatedly shouted comments during the event.

The men, who worked as private security guards, later took Borrenphol out of her seat and removed her from the town hall.

First District Court Judge Mayli Walsh said the state supreme court wants juries to decide these kinds of factual matters, not judges.

Earlier this month, the Idaho Attorney General’s office declined to charge Sheriff Norris with battery. It said he was acting within the scope of his duties and that Borrenpohl didn’t have a First Amendment right to interrupt the event.

A two-day trial is set for Dec. 15.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Law & Justice Town Hall
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate