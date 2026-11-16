Embattled Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brody Harshbarger could avoid jail time in a poaching case that’s been ongoing since March.

Harshbarger will soon plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of hunting without a valid tag and shooting from or across a public highway, according to a plea agreement filed in the case last week.

In exchange, the state will dismiss five other misdemeanor charges, including poaching and hunting from a vehicle.

Charging documents said Harshbarger acted as the driver for another man who shot a bull elk on private property and a second bull on nearby public land last December. Neither man had a valid elk tag, according to law enforcement.

Harshbarger initially pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him.

Under the new agreement, prosecutors agreed to revoke his hunting privileges for one year, levy a $500 fine per charge and place him on probation for six months.

He’s set to go before a Fremont County judge for sentencing Dec. 9.

Gov. Brad Little’s Communications Director Emily Callihan said Harshbarger has not resigned as of Monday, though his profile no longer appears on the Idaho Fish and Game website.

“Governor Little will be working with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and stakeholders in the coming days to ensure the responsibilities of the position are fulfilled,” Callihan wrote in an email.

Little first appointed Harshbarger to the commission in 2024 to represent the Upper Snake Region in eastern Idaho. He replaced former commissioner Derick Attebury who had served the maximum two terms allowed by law.

“I genuinely appreciate all of these outstanding individuals for their willingness to step up and serve our great state. Idaho’s success comes from the passion of our people to make our state the best in the country, and I am grateful to these leaders and so many others for dedicating their time and talents to public service,” Little said in a statement announcing multiple appointments at the time, including Harshbarger.

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