Mountain West News Bureau Homeowners Insurance Resources
The Mountain West News Bureau and Boise State Public Radio have been covering the growing homeowners insurance crisis in Idaho and across the region for well over a year. Here you’ll find interactive maps, links to stories and other resources. You’ll also find a way to get in touch if you are among the many thousands being impacted in the state.
AVERAGE PREMIUMS BY ZIP CODE, 2022-2024
This map is based on data recently provided to the MWNB by the Idaho Department of Insurance. To produce this map and the one below, the Mountain West News Bureau used what are known as ZIP Code Tabulations Areas (ZCTAs). Those were developed by the U.S. Census as “generalized areal representations of the geographic extent and distribution of the point-based ZIP Codes built using 2020 Census tabulation blocks.” Basically, they are an imperfect way to spatially represent difficult-to-map ZIP Codes. As the Census points out, “not all valid ZIP Codes are represented by a 2020 ZCTA.” That’s the case with these maps, and explains why there are significant areas with no clickable ZIP Codes. While not all ZIP Codes are represented in the maps, those present account for the VAST majority (99.9%+) of total policies.
CHANGE IN POLICIES BY ZIP CODE, 2022-2024
This map is also based on data recently provided to the MWNB by the Idaho Department of Insurance. For details on why some areas of the state do not have clickable ZIP Codes, see the description above.
MOUNTAIN WEST INSURANCE NONRENEWAL RATES, 2018 AND 2023
This map illustrates the sometimes dramatic increases in county-level policy cancellation rates between 2018 and 2023, and originally accompanied the MWNB series "A home insurance crisis is building in the Mountain West. State leaders are struggling to respond." It’s based on data gathered by the U.S. Senate and published in late 2024, which you can access here.
REVOLVING DOOR PROJECT/PUBLIC CITIZEN HOMEOWNERS INSURANCE MAP
These interactive maps were produced by the advocacy groups Public Citizen and The Revolving Door Project using both the U.S. Senate data referenced above, as well as ZIP Code-level data from the Federal Insurance Office. You can read more about that effort here.