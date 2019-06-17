© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Music

Viking's Choice

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM MDT
Comic book artist Daniel Warren Johnson (<em>Murder Falcon</em>, <em>Extremity</em>) illustrates the music of Viking's Choice. Horns up!
Updated May 18, 2021 at 2:23 PM ET

Where heavy metal, heady psych, dreamy ambient, furious punk, chooglin' rock, twinkly emo and cotton-candy pop music all come to freak out. All of these disparate sounds make sense in the brain of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich — and are documented on his Viking's Choice column — because why can't Converge get cozy with Mariah Carey?

Stream via Spotify or Apple Music. Subscribe to the newsletter.

Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
