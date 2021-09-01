© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Silas Short, 'Queen of Paisley'

88Nine Radio Milwaukee | By Tarik Moody
Published September 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Silas Short originally hails from Milwaukee, now lives in Chicago and is signed to one of the greatest indie labels in the business, Stones Throw Records. Short's debut EP Drawing, due out later this month, features his single "Queen of Paisley," which echoes influences such as D'Angelo and Raphael Saadiq. His voice drips like honey throughout the track — a perfect song for a weekend morning spent curled up with someone you love.

Tarik Moody
Tarik Moody is the director of digital strategy at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and the host of Rhythm Lab Radio and 88Nine After 9. Listen here.