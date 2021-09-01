© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Swindle (Feat. Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner & JNR Williams), 'LOST'

88Nine Radio Milwaukee | By Tarik Moody
Published September 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM MDT

Swindle smoothly traverses jazz, hip-hop, grime, soul, electronic and R&B, for a sound that encapsulates the diversity of Black music across the U.K. His 2019 album No More Normal was one of that year's best, and now he returns with The New World on Oct. 29. Featuring Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner and JNR Williams, its first single "LOST" also features Femi and TJ Koleoso from the U.K. jazz quintet Ezra Collective. A future funk masterpiece with amazing wordplay between Kojey and Loyle, it's a track you'll want to keep on repeat for weeks.

Copyright 2021 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. To see more, visit 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

Music
Tarik Moody
Tarik Moody is the director of digital strategy at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and the host of Rhythm Lab Radio and 88Nine After 9. Listen here.